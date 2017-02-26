Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, Feb. 26th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 1:20-a.m. CST

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — Republicans are finding themselves squeezed between a polarizing president and the hundreds of angry voters shouting them down at raucous town halls. The national pushback is leaving some Republicans wary, complicating President Donald Trump’s ability to get his agenda through Congress.

UNDATED (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that age alone is enough to show a person needs protection from elder abuse under a state law enacted in 2014. The ruling Friday comes in the case of 69-year-old Judith Chapman, who successfully obtained an elder abuse protection order against her adult son, John Wilkinson Jr., in late 2014. Chapman sought the order after she said her son tried to force her out of her mobile home.

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in the July shooting death of another man. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that 25-year-old Jacques Dominique Williamson pleaded guilty Friday to a single count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. Williamson had been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder for his role the July 17 drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old Otavious Brown and injured Dewon Campbell Jr. and Aundrey Roberts Jr.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Polk County judge has ordered law enforcement not to disclose confidential information in the case of a man accused of killing two Iowa police officers after the man’s attorney asked for a gag order. Lawyers for Scott Greene complained about a Polk County Jail employee’s comment Feb. 17 on a newspaper Facebook post. Greene has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges in the Nov. 2 slayings of Urbandale Police Officer Justin Martin and Des Moines Police Sgt. Anthony Beminio.