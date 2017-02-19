Iowa early News Headlines: Sunday, Feb. 19th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:40 a.m. CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Sioux City Council has voted to delay outfitting its police officers with body cameras until at least next year, citing a lack of state policy governing the cameras’ use. The Sioux City Journal reports that council members don’t want to rush in only to have legislation or courts change the standards for maintaining and using video as evidence. Mayor Bob Scott says the city needs direction on how much body-camera video police departments are required to store and for how long.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A retired Catholic priest in western Iowa has been given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to register as a sex offender for invading the privacy of several male students who accused him of ogling them in a high school restroom. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the Rev. Paul Monahan was sentenced Friday. The 83-year-old Monahan got a suspended sentence of 30 days in jail for each of five counts.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Two people have died in a crash involving a pickup and two semitrailers at a central Iowa intersection. The Des Moines Register reports that the crashed happened early Friday morning at the intersection of Highways 14 and 96 north of Marshalltown. The Iowa State Patrol says pickup driven by 32-year-old Brandon Paul Skidmore, of Marshalltown, and semi driver, 33-year-old Kaleia Shana Grant, of Springdale, Arkansas, were killed.

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say two people suffered injuries from smoke inhalation in a blaze that saw multiple fire departments called to a downtown building in the eastern Iowa town of Anamosa. Cedar Rapids television station KCRG reports that the fire was reported early Saturday morning in an apartment above the Thou Art Gallery on Main Street. The Anamosa fire chief says a man jumped from a second-floor window in the apartment to avoid the flames, and a woman used stairs to flee another apartment.