Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, Feb. 18th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has signed into law limitations to most collective bargaining rights for public workers in the state, yet some changes could take years to go into effect. For some of the roughly 180,000 public sector workers directly affected by the measure, key provisions that remove most of their collective negotiating authority would apply after their current employment contracts expire.

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man charged with the 1995 slaying of an Iowa City woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after making a deal with prosecutors. Authorities say Steven Klein killed 38-year-old Susan Kersten, whose body was found in her burned-out car near Iowa City. He was charged with first-degree murder, but the Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that on Friday, Klein entered an Alford plea to arson, willful injury causing serious injury and suborning perjury in the death.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Developers of a pork processing plant under construction in Sioux City have announced plans for a second shift expected to increase its number of jobs to around 2,000 _ nearly double the original estimate. The Sioux City Journal reports that the expansion will raise the cost of the Seaboard Triumph Foods project by $31.4 million, to just over $300 million. The 600,000 square-foot plant is expected to open July 31 with a single shift of around 1,100 employees.

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Parkersburg officials and the state auditors are squabbling over the town’s finances, including paying the town administrator for digging graves. Auditors questioned whether Parkersburg should have paid its city administrator nearly $33,000 over his base salary over nearly five years for overtime, compensatory time, record keeping and grave digging. The town says Luring isn’t a manager and that extra pay for extra job duties is fiscally responsible.