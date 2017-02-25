Iowa early News Headlines: Saturday, 2/25/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:00 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A budget aide to Gov. Terry Branstad has released details about $11.5 million in cuts that will help close a mid-year budget shortfall. The Iowa Legislature earlier passed a budget bill with roughly $117 million in cuts. David Roederer, with the Iowa Department of Management, indicated at the time that $11.5 million of that amount would come from unspecified cuts. He’s now disclosing that includes an extra $2.7 million in cuts to Iowa’s public universities and $1.7 million to community colleges.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says all lanes of Interstate 80 have reopened after being closed earlier Friday because of blizzard-like conditions. A slow-moving storm dropped more than 2 feet of snow in parts of western Nebraska as it moves east through Iowa. A winter weather advisory remained in effect late Friday afternoon for east-central Nebraska and parts of western Iowa into northeastern Iowa. A blizzard warning remained in effect for a portion of northwestern and northern Iowa.

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by an officer during a standoff at a Bettendorf store has pleaded not guilty to several charges. Court records say 19-year-old Joshua Price filed the written pleas Thursday to kidnapping, burglary and assault. Authorities say Price had taken the store manager hostage on Dec. 19 after ordering him to evacuate the store. Authorities say Price was carrying only an airsoft gun that looked like a deadly handgun.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A civil liberties group is taking up the case of a central Iowa transgender high school student who was ordered to wash “love trumps hate” written on his arm or be sent home. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa says the incident happened in November at Newton High School. The ACLU says a teacher also repeatedly referred to the student as “girl,” even though he openly identifies as male.