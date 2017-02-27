Iowa early News Headlines: Monday, Feb. 27th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 2:25 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bills in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature this session purport to enforce federal immigration laws, but academics say some proposals are redundant and could face legal challenges. Republicans dispute any suggestion that Iowa isn’t welcoming to immigrants, and emphasize that the measures ensure rules are followed.

HANLONTOWN, Iowa (AP) — An Oklahoma pipeline company says it will reimburse north-central Iowa agencies for expenses they incurred while responding to a diesel pipeline spill near Hanlontown last month. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Magellan Midstream Partners is making the offer. Worth County Auditor Jackie Backhaus is tallying up local agencies’ expenses and plans to have the total ready by Monday.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — One person is hospitalized after being wounded in a shootout with Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies in northwest Iowa. The Sheriff’s office says deputies were pursuing two suspects south of Sioux City around 3:30 a.m. Sunday before the shooting.

MISSOURI VALLEY, Iowa (AP) — The DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge in near the Iowa-Nebraska border will offer a limited number of turkey hunting permits this spring. Archery turkey hunting will be allowed from April 17th though May 21 for people who obtain a free refuge hunting permit and hold a valid state hunting license.