Iowa early News Headlines; Friday, Feb. 24th 2017

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A subcommittee in the Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has approved a comprehensive gun bill that includes a stand-your-ground provision. The panel signed off on the measure Thursday, and it now heads to the full House Judiciary Committee. The bill also changes other gun laws, from allowing guns at the state Capitol to lifetime weapon permits.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A GOP-led legislative subcommittee has approved a bill that would allow an unlimited number of students in Iowa to enroll in for-profit online schools that receive state education funding. A subcommittee of the Senate Education Committee approved the bill Thursday. It now heads to the full committee. Enrollment in virtual schools is currently capped at several hundred students in Iowa.

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — A sometimes hostile crowd peppered Iowa Congressman David Young with questions about the Affordable Care Act, environment and other issues at a public forum in Urbandale. House and Senate members from across the country have faced skeptical crowds while home during a congressional break, and that was the case Thursday when Young took questions during a forum that lasted more than an hour.

WALCOTT, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters are cleaning up a diesel spill on Mud Creek in eastern Iowa. A news release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says a sheen on Mud Creek about 10 miles northwest of Walcott led to a leaking pipe from an above-ground diesel tank Thursday morning. Officials say possibly 500 gallons spilled into a tributary of the creek.