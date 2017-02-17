Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, Feb. 17th 2017

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CST

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate has approved a bill that would greatly reduce negotiating power for public sector unions in the state. The GOP-led chamber voted 29-21 Thursday, with all Democrats and an independent opposed. The vote followed lengthy debate in the chamber that started Wednesday morning and entered the next day. The Republican-majority House approved the measure 53-47 about an hour earlier. The bill now heads to Gov. Terry Branstad, who supports the measure.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa union and school leaders are rushing to complete contracts before collective bargaining legislation surging through the Statehouse becomes state law. The legislation’s mirror versions went from House and Senate committee hearings to floor debate in a week. Iowa teachers union president Tammy Wawro told The Des Moines Register that more than 140 districts settled contracts in the past week and seven of 40 districts with multiyear contracts extended them.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six former employees of a southwest Iowa state facility that treats people with intellectual or developmental disabilities have been charged with mistreating facility residents. The Des Moines Register reports that police said Thursday the six ex-workers were charged in arrest warrants. The charges come six weeks after the Iowa Department of Human Services disclosed that 12 workers at the Glenwood State Resource Center had quit or were fired over the allegations.

WAUKON, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Natural Resources Department has reported a rare sighting of a predatory mammal known as a fisher. The department says on its Facebook page that a trail camera captured an image of one in November on a wooded hillside in Allamakee (al-uh-muh-KEE) County. The department says the photo is the first documented sighting of a fisher in Iowa in about 150 years. It’s believed to have come from southeast Minnesota.