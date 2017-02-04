Iowa brings back Ken O’Keefe as QB coach

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has brought back former offensive coordinator Ken O’Keefe as its quarterbacks coach. Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz announced Friday that O’Keefe, who was his coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 1999-2011, will return next season to work with Iowa’s signal callers.

O’Keefe spent the past five seasons with the Miami Dolphins in a variety of offensive coaching roles. Before that, he was crucial in the successful careers of Hawkeyes quarterbacks Brad Banks, Drew Tate and Ricky Stanzi.

O’Keefe will work under offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who played on Iowa’s offensive line when O’Keefe was coordinator in the mid-2000s.