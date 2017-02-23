IGCA All-District basketball honorees

Sports

The Iowa Girls Athletic Coaches Association announced their All-District honorees for the 2016-17 basketball season. Area honorees include:

Class 1A

West Central

Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK

Kealey Nelson, Exira-EHK

Maggie Rasmussen, Exira-EHK

Mara Burmeister, Exira-EHK

Madison Gettler, CAM

Felicity Jackson, CAM

Erin Weber, Boyer Valley

Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston

Holly Handlose, Glidden-Ralston

Sydney Obermeier, Audubon

Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira-EHK

South

Maddy Duncan, Sidney

Maryn Phillips, Sidney

Jescenia Mosley, Essex

Daiton Martin, Essex

Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock, Sidney

Class 2A

Southwest

Alli Masters, Central Decatur

Emma Atwood, Central Decatur

Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor

Konnor Sudmann, Treynor

Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning

Kelcie Shields, Mt. Ayr

Bailey Beckman, Panorama

Devyn Kemble, Panorama

Josie Clarke, Nodaway Valley

Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia

Coach of the Year: Curtis Boothe, Central Decatur

Class 3A

Southwest

Logan Hughes, Shenandoah

Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah

Sierra Athen, Red Oak

Aimee Adams, Kuemper Catholic

Brielle Baker, Creston

Catherine Leonard, Atlantic

Cammy Rutherford, Creston

Coach of the Year: Jon Weinrich, Shenandoah

Class 4A

West

Maegan Holt, Lewis Central

Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig

