IGCA All-District basketball honorees
February 23rd, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa Girls Athletic Coaches Association announced their All-District honorees for the 2016-17 basketball season. Area honorees include:
Class 1A
West Central
Sophia Peppers, Exira-EHK
Kealey Nelson, Exira-EHK
Maggie Rasmussen, Exira-EHK
Mara Burmeister, Exira-EHK
Madison Gettler, CAM
Felicity Jackson, CAM
Erin Weber, Boyer Valley
Julia Fleecs, Glidden-Ralston
Holly Handlose, Glidden-Ralston
Sydney Obermeier, Audubon
Coach of the Year: Tom Petersen, Exira-EHK
South
Maddy Duncan, Sidney
Maryn Phillips, Sidney
Jescenia Mosley, Essex
Daiton Martin, Essex
Coach of the Year: Amy McClintock, Sidney
Class 2A
Southwest
Alli Masters, Central Decatur
Emma Atwood, Central Decatur
Madelyn Deitchler, Treynor
Konnor Sudmann, Treynor
Kia Rasmussen, IKM-Manning
Kelcie Shields, Mt. Ayr
Bailey Beckman, Panorama
Devyn Kemble, Panorama
Josie Clarke, Nodaway Valley
Kenzie Cunard, Logan-Magnolia
Coach of the Year: Curtis Boothe, Central Decatur
Class 3A
Southwest
Logan Hughes, Shenandoah
Logan Ehlers, Shenandoah
Sierra Athen, Red Oak
Aimee Adams, Kuemper Catholic
Brielle Baker, Creston
Catherine Leonard, Atlantic
Cammy Rutherford, Creston
Coach of the Year: Jon Weinrich, Shenandoah
Class 4A
West
Maegan Holt, Lewis Central
Alex Mohr, Denison-Schleswig
Check out the full list of winners in each class at these links: 1A | 2A | 3A | 4A | 5A