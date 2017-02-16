IA Collective bargaining debate (Update 9:55-a.m.)

News

The Iowa House has set a time to end debate on a bill that would drastically reduce how public sector employees bargain over working conditions. House Majority Leader Chris Hagenow made a motion Thursday morning to end floor debate at noon, and it was approved by Republicans, who hold a majority. It means that after debate that has stretched over three days, the House will vote on the bill Thursday after some procedural moves.

Democrats have introduced dozens of amendments in an attempt to delay a vote on the bill, which was made public a little over a week ago. In the Senate, lawmakers continue discussing an identical version of the legislation. They’ve debated all night, and it’s unclear when they will vote on the bill.