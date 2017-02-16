IA Collective Bargaining bill: The latest

News

Iowa union and school leaders are rushing to complete and sign contracts before collective bargaining legislation surging through the Statehouse becomes state law. The legislation’s mirror versions went from House and Senate committee hearings to floor debate in a week. Lengthy debate and amendments have slowed their advance, but passage and the governor’s signature seem certain.

Iowa teachers union president Tammy Wawro told The Des Moines Register that more than 140 districts settled contracts in the past week and seven of 40 districts with multiyear contracts extended them. The Des Moines school board is scheduled to vote in a special meeting Thursday on a temporary agreement before the legislation is signed into law.

The legislation would prohibit unions from bargaining over certain items, such as seniority, insurance, grievances, layoff procedures and additional pay.