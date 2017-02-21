Honey Mustard Chicken Wings (2-21-2017)

Mom's Tips

February 21st, 2017 by Jim Field

  • 4 pounds whole chicken wings
  • 1/2 cup spicy brown mustard
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

Line two 15″ x 10″ x 1″ baking pans with foil; grease the foil.  Cut chicken wings into three sections; discard wing tips.  Place wings in prepared pans.

In a small saucepan, combine the mustard, honey, butter, lemon juice and turmeric.  Bring to a boil.  Pour over chicken wings; turn to coat.  Bake at 400 degrees for one to 1-1/4 hours or until chicken juices run clear and glaze is set, turning once.