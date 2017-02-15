Head’s-up in Audubon County: Bridge work scheduled on Lark Avenue

News

Audubon County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Jensen is putting out the word early, about a bridge replacement project slated to begin in March along Lark Avenue. Jensen says beginning the week of March 13th, contract crews will begin replacing a bridge in the 1900 block of Lark Ave. The closure will be in effect until sometime this June.

Lark Avenue will be closing just south of Audubon County Road F-32 while contractors replace a bridge located in Leroy Township, section 24. Construction, which again starts March 13th, is expected to last about 65 working days.

Residents and emergency responders should plan for alternative routes in order to reach properties in the affected area. If you have any questions, please call the Audubon County Engineer’s Office at 712-563-4286.