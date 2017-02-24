Hawkeyes set to visit No. 24 Maryland
February 24th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says the Hawkeyes hope to use the final games of the regular season to boost their post season hopes. The Hawkeyes are 15-13 overall and 7-8 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday’s game at 24th ranked Maryland.
McCaffery says with the conference tournament still ahead plenty of chances remain to improve their position. Tip-off from the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, is at 5-p.m. Saturday.
(Learfield Sports)