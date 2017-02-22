Harlan Police report (2/22/17)

News

The Harlan Police Department today (Wednesday), released a report on arrests and incidents dating back to last Friday. Authorities say on Sunday, 34-year old Justin Henriksen, of Harlan, was taken into custody on an active warrant and transported to the Shelby County Jail. Upon a search of Henriksen’s person, a controlled substance was located. Henriksen now faces an enhanced Possession of a Controlled Substance, charge.

On Saturday, Harlan Police took into custody a minor, after officers observed a vehicle driving recklessly. Consent to search the vehicle was granted and Officers charged the minor with Minor using Tobacco, 3rd offense; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Controlled Substance and Prohibited Acts. The youth was brought to the Shelby County Jail.

Last Friday, 40-year old Brian Paul Werner, and 22-year old Jaime Alexandra Sully, both of Harlan, were taken into custody and transported to the Shelby County Jail after officers observed a vehicle driving the wrong way down a one-way street. Consent was granted to search the vehicle, where Officers located drug paraphernalia. Werner was charged with Prohibited Acts; Child Endangerment; and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Sully was also charged with Child Endangerment and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Also last Friday, 33-year old Ronald Anthony Leal, of Harlan, was arrested after Officers were called to the Shelby County Jail about administering a preliminary breath test to Leal, who had reported to the jail to serve time on previous charges. Leal was placed under arrest and charged with additional Public Intoxication charges.