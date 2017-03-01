Hamburg man injured in Fremont County crash, Tuesday

News

A motorcyclist was injured when the 1981 Honda he was riding broadsided an SUV Tuesday morning, in Fremont County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 65-year old William J. Salmons, of Hamburg, was flown by LifeNet helicopter to CHI/Mercy Health in Council Bluffs, following the crash the happened at around 9:30-a.m. near the Sapp Brothers Truck Stop at 211th Avenue and Highway 2.

Officials say a 2013 Ford Escape driven by 65-year old Thomas A. Lietzan, of Sidney, was stopped at the intersection and waiting to turn east from 211th. The collision happened when Lietzan proceeded into the intersection – a through highway controlled by a stop sign – at the same time Salmons was traveling westbound on Highway 2 through the intersection.