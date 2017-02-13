Griswold travels to East Mills for playoff game

Sports

The Griswold boys basketball team will head to Malvern tonight to face the East Mills Wolverines and we’ll have coverage on KJAN. The Tigers and Wolverines met once in the regular season back on January 12th with the Wolverines prevailing 40-28. Tonight will be win or go home in the first round of Class 1A District 14 play. The game is one of two pig-tail games in the bracket that will be played at East Mills High tonight. The first game will have Essex taking on Clarinda Academy at 6:30pm with a chance to face top seed Fremont-Mills on the line. The winner of the Griswold-East Mills game will play second-seeded Stanton on Thursday in Stanton.

Griswold (0-21) has been led on the season by Clay Amos and Morgan Mundorf who are both averaging 8 points per game. East Mills (11-7) has two players averaging 10 points per game: Weston Copperstone and Noah Hillyer.

Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call of the game tonight on KJAN with pre-game about 7:50pm and tip-off scheduled for 8:00pm.