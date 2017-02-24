Griswold man arrested on warrant

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County say a Cass County man wanted on a warrant for Harassment by personal contact/communication, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Treynor, following a traffic stop for 64-year old Duane Edwin Myers, of Griswold, was taken into custody at around 3:30-p.m., in association with ongoing alleged incidents of Harassment involving a teenage female neighbor. While at the Pott. County Jail, Myers was also charged with Harassment in the 3rd Degree.

And, a man who was already in the Pott. County Jail, was served with a warrant Thursday afternoon for felony Escape from Custody. 23-year old Matthew Duane Baker, of Council Bluffs, remains in the Pottawattamie County Jail.