Griswold Facilities update set for March 7th, public encouraged to attend

News

Members of the Griswold Community School District Facilities Committee met Wednesday evening during a work session to assess the District’s current facilities. Griswold Superintendent David Henrichs told KJAN News as a result of that meeting, a Special School Board meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, March 7th at 7-p.m., in the High School Auditorium, that the public and stakeholders in the future of the District should plan to attend.

Henrichs says “For the past several months the facilities committee has been carefully evaluating the costs to maintain multiple school buildings while considering the long-term operational impacts. During the March 7th Special Board meeting, which is focused on school facilities, the committee and the architect representing the school will share their findings and make a final recommendation to the Board of Education regarding the next steps.”

He says “With the School Board’s consent, the community intends to further define the plans, the cost and educational benefits for our students.” Henrichs said also, district patrons and the public are more than welcome to attend to meeting, to learn more. The Facilities Committee, he says, feels like they are ready to make a recommendation to the School Board, and the Board will be asked whether they wish to approve that recommendation.