Greenfield man injured in Union County accident with Creston School Bus

News

A collision between a school bus and a car Thursday afternoon in Union County resulted in injuries to an Adair County man. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a Creston Community School District 2004 Blue Bird Bus driven by 78-year old James Wardlow, of Creston, was traveling east on 150th Street at around 4:40-p.m. and had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with U-S Highway 25. After looking both directions, he failed to see a northbound 2008 Pontiac Grand Am, driven by 49-year old Rodney Carroll, of Greenfield.

When the bus proceeded into the intersection to cross Highway 25, it was struck by the car. Carroll suffered suspected, minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Greater Regional Medical Center in Creston. Damage to his car was estimated at $4,500. Damage to the bus was estimated at $3,500. Authorities say Wardlow was cited for Failure to Yield upon entering a through highway.