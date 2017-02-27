GOP lawmakers in Senate approve ‘personhood’ bill

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A so-called personhood bill that would effectively ban abortion in Iowa has passed out of a legislative subcommittee, though it’s unclear if it has the necessary backing to clear the Senate. The measure was approved Monday as dozens gathered at the Capitol to support or oppose the bill. It now heads to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The measure would recognize that life is protected from the moment of conception, effectively making abortions illegal. The bill would not prohibit the use of contraception. The legislation is co-sponsored by 20 Republicans and 1 independent in the Senate. It will need more support to pass out of the GOP-majority chamber.

If approved, the measure would likely be challenged in court. It’s among several bills seeking to restrict abortions in Iowa.