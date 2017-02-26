Going back to school? Atlantic BPW offers 4 scholarships this year

News

The Atlantic Business and Professional Women (BPW) are offering four scholarships this year for adults looking to head back to school to further their education or gain additional skills.

Two, $1,000 scholarships are available to a Cass County (IA) resident (male or female) needing education to either re-enter the work force, gain additional education for a career, meet educational requirements for employment, or, to continue education that was interrupted for family or other reasons. Applications must be submitted by April 1st, 2017.

A $500 Colleen Scholarship is available to a female resident of Cass, Shelby or Audubon Counties (IA), who is pursuing a degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Computer Systems Management, Chemistry or Engineering. The student may be of any age and attend school full- or part-time. Applications must be submitted by April 1st, 2017.

A $1,000 Bev Mendenhall nursing scholarship is available to a female residents of Cass County (IA) who wants to re-enter the work force, gain additional education for a career, meet educational requirements for employment, or, to continue education that was interrupted for family or other reasons. Applications must be submitted by April 1st, 2017.

And, BPW Iowa is awarding five $1,o000 scholarships to a man or woman who is a resident of Iowa. The applicant need not be a BPW member except in the case of a member living out of state. The applicant must be a non-traditional student, who: Is a U-S citizen Has been out of the work force and wants or needs to go back to work, but needs additional education. Has completed High School five or more years ago and now wants to start or resume their college education. Demonstrates financial needs, scholastic ability, leadership skills and career goals.



Applications for the BPW Iowa scholarships must be postmarked by March 1st, 2017. Contact Jolene Roecker, BPW Scholarship Chairman, at 712-249-7700, or e-mail jolene.roecker@greatwesternbank.com for an application.