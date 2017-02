News

The Glenwood Police Department reports two separate arrests today (Monday). Authorities say 48-year old Lawrence Skarnulis, of Glenwood, was arrested for being a Fugitive from Justice. Skarnulis was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail. And, 35-year old Kevin Petersen, of Glenwood, was arrested on a Mills County warrant for Probation Violation. His cash bond was set at $1,000.