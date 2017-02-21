Glenwood man arrested on OWI charge following accident investigation

News

The Glenwood Police Department reports three recent arrests, among them, 28-year old Nicholas K. Hunter, of Glenwood, who was arrested Saturday for OWI/2nd offense. Hunter was taken into custody following an investigation into an accident in Glenwood. A Glenwood Police Officer stopped at vehicle on S. Locust Street at around 12:40-a.m., Saturday, and noticed the 1998 Buick Century had both front air bags deployed and significant front end damage.

An investigation determined Hunter had struck a parked 1992 Chevy pickup in the area of Coolidge and Walnut Streets, in Glenwood. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $2,000, while the Buick had about $5,000 damage.

Glenwood Police said also, 49-year old Rochelle Dabney, of Pacific Junction, was arrested Saturday on a Pottawattamie County warrant for Probation Violation. Her bond was set at $2,000. And, on Monday, 47-year old Jeffrey Gross, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for OWI/3rd offense. His bond was set at $5,000.