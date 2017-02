Girls State Basketball Scores (2/27) & Schedule (2/28)

Sports

Class 1A State Tournament -State Quarterfinal

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 58, Sidney 43

Kingsley-Pierson 65, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 61

Springville 56, Notre Dame, Burlington 16

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Janesville 58

Class 2A State Tournament – State Quarterfinal

Regina, Iowa City 67, Logan-Magnolia 54

Treynor 60, Van Meter 54

Western Christian, Hull 58, North Linn, Troy Mills 48

1-A Semi-finals Schedule – Thursday, March 2nd

10-a.m. Springville vs. Kingsley-Pierson

11:45 Turkey Valley vs. Exira/EH-K

2-A Semi-finals Schedule – Thursday, March 2nd

1:30-p.m. Iowa City-Regina vs. Western Christian

3:15-p.m. Treynor vs.(winner of today’s 2-A quarterfinal)

Today’s Schedule – Tuesday Feb. 28th

Class 2-A Quarterfinals

10-a.m. Central Decatur (24-0) vs. Cascade (22-2)

Class 3-A Quarterfinals

11:45-a.m. Sioux Center (24-0) vs. PCM (20-4)

1:30-p.m. Crestwood (22-1) vs. Cherokee (20-3)

3:15-p.m. Center Point-Urbana (21-3) vs. Davenport Assumption (16-7)

5:00-p.m. Pocahontas Area (PAC) (24-1) vs. Clear Lake (21-3)

Class 4-A Quarterfinals

6:45-p.m. Nevada (22-1) vs. North Scott (18-5)

8:30-p.m. Grinnell (19-4) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (17-5)

(4-A Quarterfinals continue Wednesday, along with the start of Class 5-A qtrfinals)