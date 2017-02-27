Girl’s state basketball opens in Des Moines: Exira-EHK vs Sidney this afternoon!
February 27th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
March Madness begins at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the opening of the the girls state basketball tournament.The tournament tips-off with the quarterfinal round in Class 1-A when a couple of tournament veterans collide in the opener at 10-a.m. Top-ranked and defending champion Springville brings in a 22-2 mark and take on a Burlington-Notre Dame team that is making its fifth straight appearance in the tournament.
After that, it’ll be sixth-ranked Bellevue-Marquette Catholic against number seven Kingsley-Pierson at 11:45-a.m.. Turkey Valley was last year’s runner-up and enters this second ranked second at 21-2 and goes up against ninth ranked and undefeated Janesville at 1:30-p.m.. The 1-A opening round concludes with third-ranked Exira-Elk Horn Kimballton (23-1) against number eight, Sidney (23-1).
You can hear that game this afternoon, on KJAN, with the tip-off slated for about 3:15-p.m.