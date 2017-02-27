Girl’s state basketball opens in Des Moines: Exira-EHK vs Sidney this afternoon!

Sports

March Madness begins at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines with the opening of the the girls state basketball tournament.The tournament tips-off with the quarterfinal round in Class 1-A when a couple of tournament veterans collide in the opener at 10-a.m. Top-ranked and defending champion Springville brings in a 22-2 mark and take on a Burlington-Notre Dame team that is making its fifth straight appearance in the tournament.

After that, it’ll be sixth-ranked Bellevue-Marquette Catholic against number seven Kingsley-Pierson at 11:45-a.m.. Turkey Valley was last year’s runner-up and enters this second ranked second at 21-2 and goes up against ninth ranked and undefeated Janesville at 1:30-p.m.. The 1-A opening round concludes with third-ranked Exira-Elk Horn Kimballton (23-1) against number eight, Sidney (23-1).

You can hear that game this afternoon, on KJAN, with the tip-off slated for about 3:15-p.m.