GARNET REYNOLDS, 87, of Panora (Svcs. 02-24-2017)

Obituaries

GARNET REYNOLDS, 87, of Panora died Friday, February 24th at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for GARNET REYNOLDS will be held Tuesday, February 28th at 3:00pm at Panora First Christian Church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 27th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Twigg Funeral Home in Panora.

Burial will be in the West Cemetery in Panora.

GARNET REYNOLDS is survived by:

Her Sons: Ron (Kristie) Reynolds. Chris (Vicki Kirtley) Reynolds all of Panora.

Sister: Herta Clark of Panora.

Brother: Eldon Hansen of Fremont, NE.

3 Grandchildren

8 Great-Grandchildren

Nieces, nephews, an many friends.