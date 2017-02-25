GARNET REYNOLDS, 87, of Panora (Svcs. 02-24-2017)
February 25th, 2017 by Chris Parks
GARNET REYNOLDS, 87, of Panora died Friday, February 24th at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for GARNET REYNOLDS will be held Tuesday, February 28th at 3:00pm at Panora First Christian Church. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora has the arrangements.
Visitation will be held Monday, February 27th from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Twigg Funeral Home in Panora.
Burial will be in the West Cemetery in Panora.
GARNET REYNOLDS is survived by:
Her Sons: Ron (Kristie) Reynolds. Chris (Vicki Kirtley) Reynolds all of Panora.
Sister: Herta Clark of Panora.
Brother: Eldon Hansen of Fremont, NE.
3 Grandchildren
8 Great-Grandchildren
Nieces, nephews, an many friends.