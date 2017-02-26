Fundraising kicks off for $1.8M trail system in Glenwood

News

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Organizers have kicked off fundraising for a $1.8 million trail system in southwest Iowa. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the trial would stretch 2 1/2 miles, starting at a trailhead next to Glenwood Community High School. The location will include parking for 100 vehicles and a pavilion with a restroom and clothes-changing facility.

The trail would run along Keg Creek, then east to the city athletic complex. Officials expect to install three new bridges over Keg Creek, along with three culvert crossings over creek tributaries as part of the trail system.

Officials hope to connect Glenwood’s trail to the Wabash Trace and eventually to the Keystone Trail system across the Missouri River in Bellevue, Nebraska.