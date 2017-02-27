FREE Winter Fun for 3-5th Graders on Friday March 3:Cass County Extension and Conservation Team Up for SNOW Camp-Space Still Available

News

Atlantic Community Schools are closed for the day this Friday, March 3rd, but there will be plenty of opportunities for learning and fun at a day-long camp sponsored by Cass County Extension and Cass County Conservation. Youth in 3rd-5th grades are invited to register for SNOW day camp, held from 9 AM to 4 PM on Friday at the Cass County Community Center.

“While there may not be snow on the ground, we will still have plenty of fun making our own snow, learning about the structure of snow and how animals adapt to their surroundings in the winter,” shares Shelby Williams, Cass County Extension Youth Coordinator. “This free camp is a fun way to spend a no school day. We will have snacks, hike outdoors and learn through games and hands-on activities.”

There is no cost to attend the SNOW Day Camp on March 3rd, but pre-registration is requested by Wednesday March 1. Campers are asked to bring a sack lunch and weather appropriate clothing for an outdoor hike. To register, or for more information, call the Cass County Extension Office at 712-243-1132 or stop by the office at 805 West 10th Street in Atlantic to fill out a registration form.