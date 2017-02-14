Final Girls Basketball Rankings 02/13/2017

Sports

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their final rankings for the season on Monday for all classes.

2017 FINAL Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

Thursday, February 13



Class 5A

School Record LW 1 Indianola 21-0 1 2 West Des Moines Valley 19-2 2 3 Iowa City West 18-3 4 4 Iowa City High 20-1 5 5 Cedar Falls 19-2 3 6 Waukee 16-4 6 7 Dowling Catholic 17-4 7 8 Johnston 17-4 8 9 Ankeny Centennial 16-5 11 10 Pleasant Valley 18-3 10 11 Davenport North 17-4 9 12 Ames 14-7 13 13 Southeast Polk 13-8 12 14 Bettendorf 14-6 14 15 Dubuque Hempstead 14-7 15

Dropped Out None

Class 4A

School Record LW 1 Marion 20-1 1 2 Nevada 20-1 2 3 Grinnell 17-4 3 4 Pella 17-4 4 5 Lewis Central 20-1 5 6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 15-6 6 7 Western Dubuque 20-1 7 8 North Scott 16-5 8 9 Dallas Center-Grimes 12-9 9 10 Le Mars 18-3 12 11 Carlisle 17-4 13 12 Ballard 15-5 14 13 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-6 10 14 Boone 17-5 11 15 Fairfield 16-5 15

Dropped out: None

Class 3A

School Record LW 1 Sioux Center 21-0 1 2 Pocahontas Area 21-1 2 3 Center Point-Urbana 18-3 4 4 Crestwood 18-1 3 5 Cherokee 17-3 5 6 Union 19-2 6 7 Davenport Assumption 12-7 7 8 Clear Lake 18-3 8 9 Shenandoah 19-2 10 10 Mount Vernon 15-6 11 11 PCM 16-3 12 12 Mid-Prairie 15-6 14 13 Algona 17-4 15 14 West Marshall 18-3 9 15 North Polk 15-6 NR

Dropped Out: Humboldt (13)

Class 2A

1 Iowa City Regina 22-0 1 2 Treynor 22-0 2 3 Central Decatur 21-0 3 4 Western Christian 19-2 5 5 North Linn 21-1 4 6 Panorama 20-1 7 7 Pella Christian 12-8 6 8 Cascade 19-2 8 9 West Sioux 20-1 9 10 Van Meter 17-3 10 11 Mount Ayr 19-2 13 12 Logan-Magnolia 18-3 11 13 West Lyon 17-4 12 14 Maquoketa Valley 18-4 14 15 IKM-Manning 16-4 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 1A

School Record LW 1 Springville 19-2 1 2 Turkey Valley 18-2 2 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19-1 3 4 Newell-Fonda 18-3 6 5 Kee 14-4 5 6 Marquette Catholic 18-3 7 7 Kingsley-Pierson 20-1 8 8 Sidney 19-1 9 9 Janesville 21-0 10 10 Glidden-Ralston 17-3 4 11 West Hancock 18-3 13 12 Burlington Notre Dame 16-6 14 13 Westwood 15-6 15 14 AGWSR 16-4 NR 15 Lynnville-Sully 19-2 11

Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (12)