Final Girls Basketball Rankings 02/13/2017
February 14th, 2017 by Chris Parks
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released their final rankings for the season on Monday for all classes.
2017 FINAL Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Thursday, February 13
Class 5A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Indianola
|21-0
|1
|2
|West Des Moines Valley
|19-2
|2
|3
|Iowa City West
|18-3
|4
|4
|Iowa City High
|20-1
|5
|5
|Cedar Falls
|19-2
|3
|6
|Waukee
|16-4
|6
|7
|Dowling Catholic
|17-4
|7
|8
|Johnston
|17-4
|8
|9
|Ankeny Centennial
|16-5
|11
|10
|Pleasant Valley
|18-3
|10
|11
|Davenport North
|17-4
|9
|12
|Ames
|14-7
|13
|13
|Southeast Polk
|13-8
|12
|14
|Bettendorf
|14-6
|14
|15
|Dubuque Hempstead
|14-7
|15
Dropped Out None
Class 4A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Marion
|20-1
|1
|2
|Nevada
|20-1
|2
|3
|Grinnell
|17-4
|3
|4
|Pella
|17-4
|4
|5
|Lewis Central
|20-1
|5
|6
|Cedar Rapids Xavier
|15-6
|6
|7
|Western Dubuque
|20-1
|7
|8
|North Scott
|16-5
|8
|9
|Dallas Center-Grimes
|12-9
|9
|10
|Le Mars
|18-3
|12
|11
|Carlisle
|17-4
|13
|12
|Ballard
|15-5
|14
|13
|Waverly-Shell Rock
|15-6
|10
|14
|Boone
|17-5
|11
|15
|Fairfield
|16-5
|15
Dropped out: None
Class 3A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Sioux Center
|21-0
|1
|2
|Pocahontas Area
|21-1
|2
|3
|Center Point-Urbana
|18-3
|4
|4
|Crestwood
|18-1
|3
|5
|Cherokee
|17-3
|5
|6
|Union
|19-2
|6
|7
|Davenport Assumption
|12-7
|7
|8
|Clear Lake
|18-3
|8
|9
|Shenandoah
|19-2
|10
|10
|Mount Vernon
|15-6
|11
|11
|PCM
|16-3
|12
|12
|Mid-Prairie
|15-6
|14
|13
|Algona
|17-4
|15
|14
|West Marshall
|18-3
|9
|15
|North Polk
|15-6
|NR
Dropped Out: Humboldt (13)
Class 2A
|1
|Iowa City Regina
|22-0
|1
|2
|Treynor
|22-0
|2
|3
|Central Decatur
|21-0
|3
|4
|Western Christian
|19-2
|5
|5
|North Linn
|21-1
|4
|6
|Panorama
|20-1
|7
|7
|Pella Christian
|12-8
|6
|8
|Cascade
|19-2
|8
|9
|West Sioux
|20-1
|9
|10
|Van Meter
|17-3
|10
|11
|Mount Ayr
|19-2
|13
|12
|Logan-Magnolia
|18-3
|11
|13
|West Lyon
|17-4
|12
|14
|Maquoketa Valley
|18-4
|14
|15
|IKM-Manning
|16-4
|15
Dropped Out: None
Class 1A
|School
|Record
|LW
|1
|Springville
|19-2
|1
|2
|Turkey Valley
|18-2
|2
|3
|Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
|19-1
|3
|4
|Newell-Fonda
|18-3
|6
|5
|Kee
|14-4
|5
|6
|Marquette Catholic
|18-3
|7
|7
|Kingsley-Pierson
|20-1
|8
|8
|Sidney
|19-1
|9
|9
|Janesville
|21-0
|10
|10
|Glidden-Ralston
|17-3
|4
|11
|West Hancock
|18-3
|13
|12
|Burlington Notre Dame
|16-6
|14
|13
|Westwood
|15-6
|15
|14
|AGWSR
|16-4
|NR
|15
|Lynnville-Sully
|19-2
|11
Dropped Out: Colo-Nesco (12)