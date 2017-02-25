Felony arrest in Clarinda late Friday night

News

Police in Clarinda late Friday night arrested a man wanted on a felony warrant for Stalking. At around 11:55-p.m., 43-year old Shane Michael Alan LeRoy Lorenz, of Des Moines, was arrested after officers conducted a traffic stop at 16th & Lincoln Streets in Clarinda, and discovered Lorenz was wanted on arrest warrants from Polk County.

Lorenz was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Page County Jail and held on a $10,000 cash only bond, pending return to Polk County.