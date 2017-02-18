Exira-EHK rides flawless third quarter to win over Boyer Valley

Podcasts, Sports

The Exira-EHK Spartans blew open a close game with a huge third quarter in a 72-39 win over Boyer Valley in a girls 1A regional semifinal on Friday night. The Spartans had edged away a little bit at the end of the second quarter and led 36-22 at halftime but the third quarter put it away as they outscored the Bulldogs 29-11 in the quarter. Head Coach Tom Petersen talked about that spark the Spartans had in the second half.

Sophia Peppers had a monster night for the Spartans with 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 steals. Coach Petersen spoke about the great play of the Junior.

Peppers after the game talked about her mindset on the night.

The Spartans improved to 22-1 on the season and now prepare for a regional final on Monday with a chance to head to the state tournament. Peppers talked about the mindset heading into that big game.

The Spartans will face Akron-Westfield in Mapleton at 7:00pm and we’ll have the game on KJAN. Boyer Valley was led in the loss by Cathryn Klein with 10 points and their season ends with an 18-5 record.

Listen to the full interviews with Tom Petersen and Sophia Peppers below.