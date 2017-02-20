Exira-EHK looks to punch ticket to state for third straight season

Sports

The Exira-EHK Spartans will face the Akron-Westfield Westerners tonight in Mapleton with a trip to the state tournament on the line. The Spartans are trying to head to state for the third straight season after falling to Newell-Fonda in the first round of state last year and making the semifinals the year before that.

The 22-1 Spartans will face a 19-4 Westerners team out of the War Eagle Conference in Northwest Iowa. The Westerners defeated Lawton-Bronson 52-39 in the opening round and then knocked off Westwood 52-38 in the Semifinals. Akron-Westfield is led by Ann Hedlund averaging 12 points per game and Callie Henrich who has dropped in 10 per outing. They are also a strong rebounding team with three players over 135 boards on the year.

The Spartans come into the game off a very strong performance in the Semifinals against Boyer Valley 72-39. Sophia Peppers had banner night in the win over the Bulldogs with 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 4 steals. The Spartans beat Woodbine in the opening round as well 73-15.

Tip-off in Mapleton is set for 7:00pm tonight and Chris Parks will be on the air with coverage at 6:50pm.