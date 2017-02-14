Exira-EHK girls start postseason against Woodbine tonight on KJAN

Sports

The Exira-EHK girls basketball team starts their quest to return to the State Girls Basketball Tournament tonight at home against Woodbine. The Spartans will host for their opening two games in Class 1A Region 1 as long as they are victorious in the first round.

The Spartans have already beaten the Tigers twice during the regular season: 83-28 on December 9th and 83-41 on February 7th. The Spartans come in with a record of 20-1, while the Tigers are 9-13.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm tonight in Elk Horn and Chris Parks will have the call on KJAN with pre-game at about 6:50pm.