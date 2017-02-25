Event set for Tue. in Bridgewater aimed at taking back the town from meth heads

News

An event set to take place Tuesday, Feb. 28th, in Bridgewater, is aimed at curbing the proliferation of methamphetamine use in the community. Organizers say the “Take Back Bridgewater, Iowa” campaign began to take root after some citizens were outraged over someone spray painting the word “Meth” and an arrow pointing toward Bridgewater, on a county road rock storage pile at the intersection of Highway 92 and the Bridgewater Road.

The Mission Statement for the community-based effort is “Working in partnership with citizens to address criminal activity and improve the quality of life in and around Bridgewater.” A Facebook page has been set up with the same goal in mind.

The organizational meeting is tentatively set for 7-p.m. Tuesday, but as of Friday night, the location had yet to be determined, and will depend on the amount of interest expressed by the public. The first meeting is to designed organize and develop a strategy, with a later public meeting to be held in order to moderate discussions and further plan actions for the group.

Additional information can be found on the “Take Back Bridgewater, Iowa” Facebook page.