EPA conference will focus on radon risks and mitigation

News

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A conference next month will focus on the best ways to raise awareness about the dangers of radon gas. The Environmental Protection Agency is working with health officials in Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa to put on the conference in Manhattan, Kansas, on March 7.

The odorless colorless radon gas is the nation’s second-leading cause of lung cancer, behind smoking, and is the most common cause in nonsmokers. The meeting will highlight ways to help the public reduce radon exposure. Organizers say anyone interested in attending the free meeting should register before Tuesday online at http://svy.mk/2kOzd96 .