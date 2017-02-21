Enhance Iowa hears presentation from Atlantic Parks Director

News

The Enhance Iowa Board, on February 8th, heard a presentation from Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department Director Seth Staashelm, with regard to the City’s application for funds to complete a phase of the Schildberg Recreation Area (SRA) improvements. Staashelm told the Parks and Rec Board Monday evening, that overall, the meeting went well, but there are some additional funds that need to be raised before the Enhance Iowa Board scores the application on March 8th, which is date of the next meeting Staashelm must attend to update their Board.

He said he had 10-minutes to make his presentation for consideration, along with eight other project presenters, and he received a lot of positive feedback. The application did show a “fundraising gap” amounting to approximately $29,000. Staashelm said the City can use funds from the Parks Capital Improvement 2020 Program, from the County and Connect-A-Dock, who is helping with the ADA accessible fishing pier, Cass County Community Foundation, Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs. While some of those are “Pending” funds, Seth says he hopes to get more committed letters of support before the March 8th meeting. He also hopes to use Trust and Agency Funds.

The Parks and Rec Department is seeking $175,000 from Enhance Iowa for the SRA improvements. In other business, Staashelm said has a special deal for persons wanting to attend an Iowa Wild American Hockey League (AHL) game on March 18th, “Atlantic Parks and Recreation Night” at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines. The $22 price per person of the tickets includes the game against the Milwaukee Admirals, followed by a Gaelic Storm Concert and Saint Patrick’s Day hat giveaway. 22 tickets are available by calling Staashelm at 712-243-3542 by no later than March 3rd.

And, Staashelm said Monday that the ice skating rink is closed at Sunnyside Park, due to the obvious change in the weather. The roads in Sunnyside Park are now open again, and the Tennis court nets are up. The Basketball Court should be available for use by Tuesday night, but the restrooms will remain closed until there’s no more chance of frost or freezing temps in the forecast.