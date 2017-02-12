EMMERT E. PAULSEN, 97, of Exira (Svcs. 2/15/17)

February 12th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

EMMERT E. PAULSEN, 97, of Exira, died Friday, Feb. 10th, at the Exira Care Center. Funeral services for EMMERT PAULSEN will be held 10:30-a.m. Wed., Feb. 15th, at the Exira Lutheran Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call the funeral home, where the family will be present Tuesday, from 5-until 7-p.m.

Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery.

EMMERT PAULSEN is survived by:

His sons – Charles (Marjorie) Paulsen, of Exira, and Howard (Cindy) Paulsen, of Brayton.

18 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, 12 great-great grandchildren, other relatives, his daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many friends.