Elite Octane Development Agreement back on the Cass County BOS agenda

News

Fresh on the heels of Thursday’s announcement by officials with Elite Octane, LLC., that the company intends to move forward with plans for a $196 million ethanol plant in Atlantic, the Cass County Board of Supervisors next Wednesday (Feb. 22nd) plan to act on a Resolution approving an $8.5-million Development Agreement with Elite Octane that authorizes Tax Increment Payments, and pledges Certain Tax Increment Revenues toward the payment of the agreement.

The Board had tabled action on approving the Development Agreement Resolution late last month, when it became clear the future of the ethanol plant was in doubt over the matter of electrical supply rates.

In other business, the Board will: Act on a Resolution abating the tax for a parcel of land owned by the City of Atlantic; Approve a lighting upgrade assessment and proposal by Energyficient Lighting Systems; And, act on appointing a person to serve a 3-year term as Commissioner representing Cass County for SIRHA (the Southern Iowa Regional Housing Authority).

The Cass County Supervisor’s meeting gets underway 8:30-a.m., Wednesday in their Board Room at the Courthouse, in Atlantic.