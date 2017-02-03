EDWARD H. AHRENDSEN, 92, of Audubon (Svcs. 02/04/2017)

Obituaries

EDWARD H. AHRENDSEN, 92, of Audubon died Wednesday, February 1st at Friendship Home in Audubon. Celebration of Life Memorial Services for EDWARD H. AHRENDSEN will be held Saturday, February 4th at 2:00pm in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Family visitation will be held Saturday, February 4th from 1:00pm until the time of the service at the Church.

Burial will be in the Manning Cemetery in Manning at a later date.

EDWARD H. AHRENDSEN is survived by:

Children: Kathy Garber of Perry. Bruce (Gloria) Ahrendsen of Panora.

God Daughter: Theresa Correa of Westchester, OH.

Sisters-in-law: Elaine Christensen of Audubon. Marjorie Knudsen of Des Moines. Deloris Knudsen and Marge Knudsen of Audubon.

4 Grandchildren

5 Great-Grandchildren

Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives, and Friends.