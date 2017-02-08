DOC budget cuts to affect Clarinda facility

News

Iowa Department of Corrections (DOC) Director Jerry Bartruff today (Wednesday) announced his plan for adjusting the agency’s FY2017 budget by $5.5 million as required by law. Among the facilities being hit by the budget axe, is the Lodge Unit in Clarinda, which, along with Luster Heights Camp (at Harper’s Ferry) and the John Bennett Unit (in Fort Madison), and Residential Treatment Services (in Sheldon; community based corrections) are being forced to suspend services.

Director Bartruff commented on the adjustments by stating: “The Department of Corrections understands the fiscally challenging position that the state is in, and thanks the Governor, Lt. Governor, and legislature for enacting budget adjustments that allow the Department to strategically streamline services. The department has been studying the best way to implement these adjustments for weeks. We’ve worked collaboratively with all institutions and community based corrections districts to identify the most strategic way to implement these changes. The actions that we are taking meet the high expectation of safety in our facilities, while also ensuring that the Department does not have to close any of our institutions. While change is rarely easy, the Department of Corrections will make the necessary reallocation of resources to ensure the highest level of safety for the public, the staff, and the offenders under our supervision.”

The DOC says “In total, these adjustments in services comply with Senate File 130, result in an estimated reduction in staff positions of three percent, and ensure public safety remains the highest priority. The Department has begun to notify staff across the state that may be impacted by the consolidations, and many will have the opportunity to work in other units or institutions within the Department.”