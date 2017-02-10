Decision due on officer who fatally shot man in traffic stop

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) – The Woodbury County attorney is expected to announce his ruling today (Friday) on whether he’ll charge a Sioux City police officer who fatally shot a South Dakota man during a traffic stop. County Attorney Patrick Jennings has scheduled an afternoon news conference to discuss the Dec. 7th shooting of 36-year-old Daniel Riedmann, of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota.

Police have said Officer Dylan Grimsley and his partner learned during the stop of an arrest warrant for Riedmann and a warning that Riedmann was considered armed and dangerous.

Police say Riedmann ignored the officers’ commands to show his hands and unlock a door of the vehicle in which he was a passenger. Police say Grimsley shot Riedmann when Riedmann reached for something. Police say a loaded handgun was found in the vehicle.