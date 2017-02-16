Deb Wheatley Field wraps up 35 years as City Clerk in Atlantic

News

Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting in Atlantic was the last official meeting for City Clerk Deb Wheatley Field, who has served the City for over 35-years. City Administrator John Lund took the opportunity to recognize her as a mentor and friend. Lund got some laughs when he said “She has been serving Atlantic since before I was born.” He said also “I see what goes on behind the scenes, and she has the highest level of ethical and professional standards and the City is going to lose a lot when she retires.”

Lund told her “It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to work with you. You bring positive energy to this office and I appreciate working with you as a co-worker, but also as mentor in this field.”

Mayor Dave Jones also recognized Wheatley Field in his comments to the Council. He said “In January 1996 I became a City Councilman At-Large in Atlantic. I had a lot to learn about how the City of Atlantic was run. The one thing I did notice, was that when questions were asked at Council or Committee meetings, about the budget, what [something] cost or when it was built, or who was the people behind it, they would always say [ask] ‘Deb.’ It did not take me long to realize the wealth of knowledge she has.”

He went on to say “Come budget time, long hours were put in to get our budget ready for the City Council. The City of Atlantic is still in great financial shape and will be into the future because of Deb’s dedicated work.” He concluded by saying “Deb Wheatley Field, the City is going to miss you. Thank you for all you have done for the City of Atlantic.”

Deb and her husband Jim Field stood beside the Mayor as he presented her with a plaque. Deb thanked the Council members, Mayor and past Council members for the opportunity to have served for the past 35-years. She teared up as she said “It has truly been an honor and a privilege. I’m very grateful. Thank you.”

An official retirement party will be held for her in the Council’s Chambers at City Hall on Friday, February 24th.