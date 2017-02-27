Cyclones’ Morris named Big 12 Player of the Week

Sports

Iowa State Senior Point Guard Monte Morris was named the Big 12 Player of the week on Monday. Morris helped lead his team to wins this week at Texas Tech in overtime on Monday and at home against Baylor on Saturday. The Cyclones built their current win streak to five games with those wins. Iowa State also jumped back into the AP Top 25 at No. 24 after the stellar week.

PHILLIPS 66 BIG 12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Monté Morris, Iowa State, G, Sr., Flint, Mich.