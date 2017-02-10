Creston Police warn of arrest scam

News

Officials with the Creston Police Department are issuing a warning about an ongoing scam. Authorities say the Creston P-D has received recent reports from citizens stating they had received calls from the Police Department’s phone number (641-782-8402), telling the citizen that they have warrants, and that they would be arrested unless the citizen pays a bond over the phone.

The Creston P-D says it does NOT release warrant information over the phone and we would never ask someone to pay a bond over the phone. If you receive a similar, threatening call, it means the Creston P-D’s phone number is being spoofed, and someone is trying to scam you for money.

Other law enforcement agencies have reported the same scam, including the Pottawattamie and Page County Sheriff’s Offices in 2015, and the Atlantic P-D in 2014. Never give your personal information to someone who calls you. If you have any doubt about your status with a law enforcement agency, call that agency directly.