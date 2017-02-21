Creston Police report 2/21 (3 arrests)

News

The Creston Police Department reports three arrests took place over the past few days. On Sunday, 57-year old Dennis Elva Brown, of Creston, was arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Brown was released from the Union County Jail on his own recognizance. Also arrested Sunday, was 18-year old Donavan Michael Houghmaster, of Creston, for Criminal Mischief. He was being held in the Union County Jail on a $300 cash or surety bond.

And, last Friday morning, 30-year old Jessica Renee Pettit, of Creston, was arrested on a Union County warrant for Violation of a No Contact Order. Pettit was later released on her own recognizance from the Ringgold County Jail.