News

Officials with the Creston Police Department report the arrest late Thursday morning of a man wanted on a Union County warrant. 20-year old Jacob Ransom Gryder, of Creston, was taken into custody at around 11-a.m. on the warrant for Failure to Appear in court on an original charge of OWI/1st offense. Gryder was being held in the Union County Jail on a $1,000 cash only bond.