Court: Sexual abuse victims must sue schools within 2 years

News

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – An appeals court has dismissed lawsuits against two school districts filed by former students who claimed they were sexually abused by educators. In a pair of decisions Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals clarified that all injury claims against government agencies must be brought within two years under the Iowa Municipal Tort Claims Act.

The court rejected arguments that other laws give abuse victims up to five years to sue school employees or longer if the harm isn’t discovered until later. It says lawsuits against offenders can be brought later but those against the school district must be filed within two years of the abuse.

The rulings uphold decisions dismissing lawsuits against the Iowa City Community School District and the Dubuque Community School District due to the statute of limitations.