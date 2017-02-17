Cougars fall, Spartans advance in boys district hoops

Sports

Exira-EHK High School played host to two boys Class 1A District 15 Quarterfinals on Thursday night and the CAM Cougars saw their season end, while the Exira-EHK Spartans moved on to the semifinals.

In the opening game CAM fell behind in the second half and couldn’t catch up to the Coon Rapids-Bayard Crusaders, falling 46-41. It was a fast paced but low scoring affair as the Cougars led 18-14 at half but fell behind by four by the end of the third quarter and played catch up the rest of the way. Coon Rapids-Bayard did just enough late in the game to hold off the Cougars rally. CAM got a good late look from three for Nic Holste that would of tied the game but it was off the mark. Coon-Rapids Bayard iced the win with two free throws from Brandon Evans with 9 seconds left to get the five point winning margin.

The Crusaders were led by 11 points each from Brandon Evans and Sam Obert as they improved to 12-10 on the year. The Cougars got 11 points from Thomas Hensley and had their season end at 14-8.

In the nightcap Exira-EHK rallied from an early deficit and took control in the second quarter of a 70-49 win over Charter Oak-Ute. The Spartans used some pressure defense in the second quarter to spark a 14-0 run that put them in the lead to stay. The Spartans led 33-25 at half and pushed the lead to 16 by the end of the third. Drew Buckholdt was a huge force for the Spartans dropping in 25 points, grabbing a load of rebounds, and forcing a number of steals. The Spartans also got 15 points from Cole Burmeister and 10 from Josh Pettepier as they improve to 17-5. Charter Oak-Ute was led by Spencer Gress with 14 as they end their season at 9-13.

Exira-EHK and Coon Rapids-Bayard will now meet in the District Semifinal on Tuesday, February 21st in Elk Horn. It will be the second half of a doubleheader once again and will tip-off at about 8:00pm. The first game that night will feature Ar-We-Va against Boyer Valley at 6:30pm.