Corning man arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia

News

A traffic stop at around 10:40-p.m. Saturday, in Adams County, resulted in the arrest of a man for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sheriff’s officials say 18-year old Jackson Soll, of Corning, was arrested after deputies detected the odor of marijuana coming from his vehicle. After conducting a probably cause search, numerous smoking devices were found in the vehicle. Soll was taken into custody and transported to the Adams County Jail, where his bond was set at $300.